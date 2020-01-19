Snow Day for Kids at Bayside Adventure

30 minutes Before and after weekend services. Services are Saturday at 5pm, Sunday at 9am & 10:45am

6401 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville, CA

COST FREE

http://www.baysideonline.com

Sacramento Quinceañeras Expo

McClellan Conference Center

5411 Luce Avenue, Sacramento, CA

Jan 19, 2020 at 12:00 pm – 05:00 pm

Fashion Shows 1:30pm & 4pm

General $10

Children (Under Age 4) Free

Drum Circle & Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King

International House Davis

10 College Park, Davis, California 95616

Sunday, January 19th — 6pm – 9pm

Suggested donation $10.00

Kids are free and everyone is welcome!

https://www.facebook.com/events/496386094417083/

https://www.facebook.com/internationalhousedavis/?eid=ARC86cWxd-970GPxaNg-3P2aBKgo4CYWgxK-HwGkVpsaZXYhZ4eKG5W3lhpgrpCzXGi1XqWhsAHHALIE

Vacaville Restaurant Week

January NOW-26th

http://www.visitvacaville.com

https://www.visitvacaville.com/vacaville-restaurant-week/

NFC Championship Game

Packers vs 49ers

Sunday, January 19th – 3:40p

March For The Dream

Sunday, January 19th

EXTRA MILE START

Oak Park Community Center

8a.m. – 8:30a.m.

3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The ceremonial start of the march for leaders and Oak Park residence.

OFFICIAL START

Sacramento City College

9a.m. – 9:30a.m.

3835 Freeport Blvd.

The official start of the march begins at Sacramento City College

DIVERSITY EXPO

Sacramento City College

10a.m. – 2p.m.

3835 Freeport Blvd.

The main stage program and opening ceremonies will start promptly at noon in addition to the activities that will be in full swing.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Find a Location Nearest You

mountainmikespizza.com