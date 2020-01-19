Snow Day for Kids at Bayside Adventure
30 minutes Before and after weekend services. Services are Saturday at 5pm, Sunday at 9am & 10:45am
6401 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville, CA
COST FREE
Sacramento Quinceañeras Expo
McClellan Conference Center
5411 Luce Avenue, Sacramento, CA
Jan 19, 2020 at 12:00 pm – 05:00 pm
Fashion Shows 1:30pm & 4pm
General $10
Children (Under Age 4) Free
Drum Circle & Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King
International House Davis
10 College Park, Davis, California 95616
Sunday, January 19th — 6pm – 9pm
Suggested donation $10.00
Kids are free and everyone is welcome!
Vacaville Restaurant Week
January NOW-26th
NFC Championship Game
Packers vs 49ers
Sunday, January 19th – 3:40p
March For The Dream
Sunday, January 19th
EXTRA MILE START
Oak Park Community Center
8a.m. – 8:30a.m.
3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The ceremonial start of the march for leaders and Oak Park residence.
OFFICIAL START
Sacramento City College
9a.m. – 9:30a.m.
3835 Freeport Blvd.
The official start of the march begins at Sacramento City College
DIVERSITY EXPO
Sacramento City College
10a.m. – 2p.m.
3835 Freeport Blvd.
The main stage program and opening ceremonies will start promptly at noon in addition to the activities that will be in full swing.
