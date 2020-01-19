RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — At least one person is dead and another two injured after a car crashed into a Rancho Cordova home Sunday evening, authorities said.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on the 10300 block of Georgetown Drive.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said two people were pinned under the car after it crashed fully into the home. The victims were inside at the time of the collision.

Two were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the driver is being questioned. No arrest has been made and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn new information.