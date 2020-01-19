MANTECA (CBS13) — A woman was found to be driving under the influence in Manteca after crashing into a parked car with her three-year-old daughter in the back seat, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of London Avenue.

Manteca police located a Honda Civic that had collided with a parked Toyota Tundra. The driver of the Honda Civic, identified as Ana Farias, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The 3-year-old child was uninjured, police said.

Authorities said further investigation at the hospital revealed Farias was driving impaired at approximately three times over the legal blood alcohol content limit.

Farias was arrested for a DUI, driving without a license and child endangerment. The child was released to an adult, per the mother’s request, police said.