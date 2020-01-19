SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man accused of stabbing two people, killing 1 in South Sacramento on Thursday night has been identified.

Roosevelt Hardley, 64, was arrested in connection with the stabbing that happened at around 10 p.m. on Thursday night along the 6000 block of Florin Road, near the Florin Towne Centre.

An adult man was located at the scene with at least one stab wound. He was later pronounced dead, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said an adult woman was also located with at least one stab wound. Her injuries were considered non-life-threatening. Deputies later took the suspect into custody without incident.

Deputies said Hardley is a known transient in the area.

The stabbing happened after the suspect and victims got into an argument in a parking lot, detectives said.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.