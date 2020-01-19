



— The mother of a Stockton woman who disappeared more than two decades ago says an update in the case could be right around the corner.

According to the Stockton Record, Kristin Smart’s mother, Denise, says she was contacted by the FBI and they told her to “Be ready. This is really going to be something you don’t expect.”

Kristin Smart was a 19-year-old freshman at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo when she disappeared in 1996. She was last seen leaving a party off-campus.

According to the Record, the FBI told Smart’s mother her family might want to get away for a while.

There is no word yet on what the new development could be. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.