ANTELOPE (CBS13) — A 65-year-old man is dead after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while walking in the middle of the road in Antelope, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said the collision happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the area of Walerga and Elverta roads.

The victim was walking through traffic in the southbound lanes of Walerga Road when he was struck by a Rocklin woman, 25, driving a 1999 Toyota Corolla.

CHP said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:44 a.m. The woman remained on the scene to cooperate with officers.

Approximately 30 minutes after the man was pronounced dead, officers arrested the unnamed woman for a DUI.

CHP said the collision remains under investigation. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.