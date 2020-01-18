WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are looking for answers after a West Sacramento apartment was riddled with bullets.

The West Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Madrone Avenue.

Officers said they arrived and located a single apartment with multiple bullet holes. Police said the bullets came from outside the apartment.

No injuries were reported and no suspect information has been released.

West Sacramento PD said the victims living inside of the unit were uncooperative.

No further information has been released at this time.