Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee spots in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

Consumers in the Stockton area usually spend more in the winter at food and beverage shops than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Stockton-area food and beverage shops rose to $21 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Poppy Coffee

photo: jessalyn p./yelp

First on the list is Poppy Coffee. Located at 4343 Pacific Ave. in Weberstown, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and sandwiches, is the highest-rated coffee spot in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Healthy Spot

Photo: the healthy spot/Yelp

Next up is Creekside’s The Healthy Spot, a member of the California chain, situated at 3422 W. Hammer Lane, Suite E. With five stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score juices, smoothies, coffee and tea has proven to be a local favorite.

3. House of Shaw Espresso Cafe

photo: tanbir m./yelp

The University’s House of Shaw Espresso Cafe, located at 227 Dorris Place, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score coffee, tea, bagels and sandwiches 4.5 stars out of 154 reviews.

