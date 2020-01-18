TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A month-long investigation led to a Sonora man’s arrest after being found in possession of child pornography, authorities said.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said detectives received a tip in mid-December from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force regarding the suspect, Jonathan Rodriguez, 36, of Sonora.

The tip resulted in a month-long investigation that led to Rodriguez being arrested this week. Rodriguez was booked into the county jail for charges related to possession of child pornography.

Details on the tip have not been released. The sheriff’s office said the case is still being investigated and ask that anyone with information relevant to the situation contact Detective Sergeant Riley at 209-694-2930.