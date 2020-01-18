SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One family has been displaced after a garage fire at a Sacramento duplex on Saturday night.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire happened in a garage on the 7100 block of Rush River Drive.

Two families were home in the duplex when the fire started but both got out safely, officials said.

The fire engulfed the garage but firefighters said they were able to save the two units.

One family has been displaced, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.