SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A memorial was held Saturday night for a 12-year-old girl who was struck by a car while trying to save a 16-year old friend in heavy traffic on Wednesday.

“I feel empty for everyone, she was a great girl”, says Penny Dinzler, a family member.

Kendra Czekaj, 12, died in the deadly crash that happened on the Cap City Freeway near Watt Avenue. That’s where family and friends of Czekaj remembered her final fatal journey.

Both young ladies were staying at the Children’s Receiving Home, a place for foster kids on Auburn Boulevard. The 16-year-old friend was running from that home when the deadly incident happened.

People that know Czekaj said they just can’t believe her great act of kindness to save someone ended up taking her life.

“She was a big sister and she took care of everyone”, says Jackie Radosevich.

Czekaj was in the children’s home temporarily, while being set to return to her own family in just a few days.