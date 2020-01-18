CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A Sacramento man is dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on the freeway in Citrus Heights on Sunday, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said officers received reports just after 2 a.m. of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near the Antelope weigh stations.

Shortly after dispatchers received reports of the crash, another call came in notifying that one of the individuals involved in the three-vehicle crash got out of their car and was struck by oncoming traffic.

The victim, a 47-year-old man out of Sacramento, got out of his vehicle and was struck by an oncoming car in the number 4 lane, officers said. The pedestrian was then hit a second time by another car.

CHP said both of those drivers remained on the scene to cooperate. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP said it is suspected alcohol played a role in the pedestrian being struck.

No further details have been released regarding the fatal collision or the initial three-vehicle crash. The identity of the deceased has yet to be released.

The crash caused the westbound lanes of I-80 to be closed in the area from approximately 2:07 a.m. to 4:24 a.m.