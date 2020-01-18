PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A 47-year-old man is dead after crashing a cement truck in Placer County, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol Auburn said the crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Creekside Lane in unincorporated Placer County.

Officers said they believe speed to be a factor in the crash. The driver was in a full cement truck that overturned when approaching a curve in the road.

No other vehicles were involved and no one else was hurt.

The decedent’s identity has not yet been released. No further details have been released at this time.