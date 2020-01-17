WOODLAND (CBS13) — A motorcyclist led officers on a short chase through Woodland before getting stuck in a muddy field and arrested on Thursday night.

The Woodland Police Department said officers saw a motorcycle being ridden without any lights on just after 7 p.m. in the southern part of Woodland.

The motorcyclist sped away from the officers and a short pursuit was underway to a dirt lot just north of Kentucky Avenue.

Police said the unnamed suspect attempting to continue fleeing through a muddy field but was forced to lay his motorcycle down in the thick mud.

The officers immediately took the suspect into custody without incident, the department said.

The driver was arrested for multiple violations and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and driving without a license.