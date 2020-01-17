



ALPINE MEADOWS (CBS13) — Despite the deadly avalanche Friday, Alpine Meadows stayed open throughout the day and plans to open on Saturday.

Andy Sieben says guests were trying to get as much information as possible after 34-year-old Cole Comstock was killed by an avalanche Friday morning.

“It’s absolutely horrible,” Sieben said. “It’s a risk of the sport, especially when you get 24 inches of snow overnight.”

Eric Hansen said, “We pulled into the parking lot and the person next to us said she had been on the chair lift and saw the avalanche and heard the screaming from people.”

It happened in an area between Scott Chute and Promised Land, an open run. Skiers arriving for the big holiday weekend say it’s a reminder of the dangers of so much snow.

“We knew that today is a day you want to pay attention to protocol through avalanche control and be aware of other skiers,” Anthony Kahn said.

Quincy Lee said he took extra precautions before heading out.

“Today before I went out I checked the lines for obstacles and looked at how packed it was because that is an indication of snow falling,” Lee said.