



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The fourth annual Women’s March Sacramento is happening this Saturday around 9 a.m.

Sacramento police announced there will be road closures around Southside Park beginning at 8:30 a.m. The march is set to begin at 10:30 a.m., going from Southside Park up 9th Street to the State Capitol.

Participants are expected to be at the Capitol by noon.

Road closures around Southside Park will begin @ 8:30 am. We expect all participants to be on state Capitol grounds by noon. Please plan to use alternate routes. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 16, 2020

According to organizers, the march will follow the theme “Women Rising.” In that spirit, a Native/Indigenous Contingent will lead the march alongside a “Women of Color Contingent” made up of local activists, and dance troupe Hundreds Unit.

This is a free event, but participants are asked to register online ahead of time so organizers can get an accurate count.

You can learn more about the march on their website.