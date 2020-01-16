Filed Under:Sacramento Women's March


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The fourth annual Women’s March Sacramento is happening this Saturday around 9 a.m.

Sacramento police announced there will be road closures around Southside Park beginning at 8:30 a.m. The march is set to begin at 10:30 a.m., going from Southside Park up 9th Street to the State Capitol.

Participants are expected to be at the Capitol by noon.

According to organizers, the march will follow the theme “Women Rising.” In that spirit, a Native/Indigenous Contingent will lead the march alongside a “Women of Color Contingent” made up of local activists, and dance troupe Hundreds Unit.

This is a free event, but participants are asked to register online ahead of time so organizers can get an accurate count.

You can learn more about the march on their website. 