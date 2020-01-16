



— Firefighters used a special K9 oxygen mask to save a dog rescued from a house fire in Louisiana on Tuesday and it was all captured on video.

The fire broke out in the attic of a home in Slidell at around 3 p.m., according to officials with St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1.

A neighbor walking his dog noticed flames coming from the house and called 911, CBS affiliate WWL reported.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and broke into the house to search it after nobody answered the door. They didn’t find any people but they did find Beaker, a 3-year-old female miniature Dachshund, hiding in a bathtub. She was barely breathing, officials said.

Firefighters acted quickly and used the K9 oxygen mask to treat the dog and she eventually began to breath better and became more alert. She was reunited with her owner when he arrived home, officials said.

No other injuries were reported. Cause of the fire is under investigation.