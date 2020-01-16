CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – An elderly man has died after a crash in Carmichael on Thursday morning.

The scene is on Sutter Avenue, just off of where Manzanita Avenue turns into Fair Oaks Boulevard.

According to California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento division, an elderly man apparently had some sort of medical emergency just before he crashed into a parked car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man died from the medical episode, not the crash.

Traffic in the area is not impacted by the incident.