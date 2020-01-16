RESCUE (CBS13) – An early morning fire in the El Dorado County community of Rescue damaged a home, but firefighters say it could have been much worse.

The scene was along the 4400 block of Rossler Road. Firefighters from several departments – including Cameron Park, El Dorado Hills, El Dorado County and Rescue Fire – responded and found heavy flames coming from the side of the home.

With the fire spreading in the second story, firefighters quickly went to work to attack the flames and bring them under control.

Firefighters say, thanks to alert parents who had a fire plan and working smoke detectors, everyone inside the home got out safely.

About $500,000 worth of property was saved, firefighters say.