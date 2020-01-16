



In search of a new favorite personal training spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top personal training spots around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for personal training.

1. Zuda Yoga

photo: zuda yoga/yelp

First on the list is Zuda Yoga. Located at 1515 19th St., Suite 104 in Midtown, the yoga and personal training spot is the highest-rated spot of its kind in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 278 reviews on Yelp.

2. Results Transformation Center

Photo: results transformation center/yelp

Next up is College/Glen’s Results Transformation Center, situated at 8345 Folsom Blvd., Suite 101. With 4.5 stars out of 243 reviews on Yelp, the boot camp and personal training spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Robles Fitness

photo: alexis w./yelp

South American River Industrial Park’s Robles Fitness, located at 1225 N. B St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the boot camp, gym and personal training spot five stars out of 68 reviews.

4. Fitness Rangers

Photo: fitness rangers/Yelp

Fitness Rangers, a gym, boot camp and personal training spot in East Sacramento, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 62 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1717 34th St. to see for yourself.

5. 9Round Sacramento

photo: 9round sacramento/yelp

Finally, over in Midtown, check out this location of the chain 9Round Sacramento, which has earned five stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp. You can find the personal training and kickboxing spot at 1914 P St.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at health and beauty businesses across the Sacramento area, while Tuesdays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer relationships. Last year, average daily transactions at health and beauty businesses grew to 12 per business on Saturdays, compared to 8 daily transactions on average on Tuesdays.

