MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say a man was shot at by an attempted robber in the drive-thru ATM of a Modesto bank.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Bank of the West on McHenry Avenue.

Modesto police say the man was using the drive-thru when the suspect went up and tried to rob him. The man instead took off – prompting the suspect to fire at him multiple times.

Officers later found damage to the car consistent with a shooting.

No one was injured, police say.

Investigators are now working to see if the bank had surveillance cameras that caught the incident on video.

No description of the suspect has been released at this point.