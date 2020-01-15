National Bagel Day
Today
6am-3pm
Noah’s New York Bagels
https://www.noahs.com/
Maddie’s Fancy Dress Drive
Sunday January 19th
12pm – 3pm
The Last Tangle Salon
Carmichael
Placer County Pentathlon
Saturday January 26
Fencing Starts 8am
Sierra College Gymnasium Rocklin
(530) 220-5144
davispentathlon.wordpress.com
Registration: yuescore.org
Email: davispentathlon@gmail.com
Phone: (530) 220-5144
Alzheimer Association’s The Longest Day Fundraiser
Tomorrow January 16
At any participating CPK locations
Market Square at Arden Fair – 1735 Arden Way
Fountain Squares at Roseville – 1190 Roseville Parkway
20 percent of the guest’s check will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association
Alzheimer’s Association: (800) 272-3900
Register a Longest Day team at http://alz.org/tld, #ENDALZ, #TheLongestDay
http://www.alz.org
http://www.cpk.com
SoulTreeVeganNails Mobile Nail Services
916-284-9497
Open Tryouts Sacramento Republic FC
Saturday, 1/18 and Sunday, 1/19
Cosumnes River College Stadium, 8401 Center Pkwy, Sacramento, CA 95823
Register at SacRepublicFC.com/player-tryouts
Vacaville Restaurant Week
January 17 to 26
You can share the hashtag #DineInVaca
https://www.visitvacaville.com/vacaville-restaurant-week/
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
2251 FLORIN ROAD, SACRAMENTO
The Ham Stand
821 Zion Street
Nevada City
530.212.3784
Bike Route Game
http://www.bikeroutegame.com/
https://www.facebook.com/bikeroutesacramento
https://www.instagram.com/bikeroutesacramento/
Rick’s New York Style Pizza
1320 Lakewood Mall
Lodi
209-339-9411
http://www.rickspizzalodi.com/