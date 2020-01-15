Photo: Janet S./Yelp

A new spot to score sandwiches, salads and soups has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Sourdough & Co., the fresh addition is located at 1335 Florin Road, Suite 101 in South Land Park.

Sourdough & Co. provides freshly made sandwiches served on sourdough bread. Varieties include pastrami, tuna salad, garlic pesto and black pepper turkey breast.

There are also salads and sourdough bread bowls available, with soups like tomato bisque, cream of potato and broccoli and cheese.

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Sourdough & Co. has made a promising start.

Janet S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 4, wrote, “The bread here is just enough sourness and it’s delicious. I took a loaf home, and it tasted just as good.”

And Lawrence N. wrote, “Great soup—outstanding! We also enjoyed their salad, too. Oh, I almost for the bread—so fresh and tasty. We will definitely be returning.”

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Sacramento? Here’s what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.