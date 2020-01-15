



BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — A 68-year-old Oroville woman missing for six days, was found alive in her snow-covered SUV in rural Butte County Wednesday.

Search and rescue crews spotted Beth James’ SUV from a helicopter and opened her door to find her cold and hungry, but okay. James is now recovering at Enloe Medical Center in Chico.

Her family is overjoyed.

“It’s kind of like, it almost doesn’t feel real, that we got her back and that she’s okay,” James’ step-daughter Laura Powell said.

James was stuck in her SUV in below-freezing temperatures with no food, and only a bottle of water.

“She had a moving blanket, and so she was wrapped in her moving blanket and also had used her floor mats to keep warm,” Powell said.

READ: Juvenile Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Business 80 Near Watt Avenue

The Butte County Sheriff’s search and rescue team spotted James’ SUV from a helicopter after the days-long search. It was 150 yards off the main roadway with snow covering most of her vehicle.

“We haven’t stopped, we had our detectives, deputies search and rescue, our pilots up in the air, we utilized our ‘code red’ system,” Butte County Sheriff spokesperson Megan McMann said.

The missing poster for James lists her as just five feet tall and 110 pounds. Her step-daughter says she likely used her experience as a world traveler and one-time camper to stay strong.

“Her body temperature was very low, which they said it was 91 degrees when she got to the hospital,” Powell said. “And the doctors were quite astonished that she was conscious because that’s not a normal thing for people.”

How James got stuck in the first place is still unknown. Her family says she’s been confused recently and likely got turned around in the snow.

An incredible survival after spending six nights alone in the snow.

“Such a miracle,” Powell said.

James is receiving treatment for frostbite and dehydration. She is expected to make a full recovery.