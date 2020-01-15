WHEATLAND (CBS13) — Country music superstar Jason Aldean is extending his 2020 tour through the summer and will be making a stop near Sacramento.

On Wednesday, Aldean announced his 2020 “WE BACK TOUR” will extend through the summer with 22 additional dates. The tour will feature guests Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Dee Jay Silver.

The guest for the Sept. 24 show at Toyota Amphitheater in Wheatland has not yet been announced.