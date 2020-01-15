



MANTECA (CBS13) — Manteca police say there has been an increase in tire and wheel thefts within the city limits.

The police department said Honda Accords and Toyota Camrys are being targeted by thieves who jack up the vehicles using rocks and other materials to steal the wheels and tires.

Recently, thefts have been reported in the area of Balzo Street, Huerto Place, Dalia Lane, and Garold Lane.

Police say the possible suspects are described as two thin males wearing dark clothing. They possibly drive a 2000’s model white Kia Optima.

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance video from their residence pertaining to the thefts Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, to call the Manteca Police Department.