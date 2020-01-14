SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies say they had to use spike strips against an RV during a chase in Sacramento County on Tuesday.

Deputies say the chase started just before 6:30 a.m. after authorities got a call about a suspicious vehicle near 42nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. As they went up to make contact, deputies say the driver took off in the RV.

Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit of an RV. Spike strips were deployed. Pursuit was terminated in the area of Gerber and Bradshaw. The driver is in custody. Police presence in the area, please avoid. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) January 14, 2020

The suspect drove towards a law enforcement officer as they were taking off, deputies say, but did not hit him.

It appears the RV was towing another RV.

The chase ended on Bradshaw Road, near Gerber Road. The driver, whose name has not been released, is now in custody.

Part of Bradshaw Road, near Gerber, is closed due to the investigation. Drivers should find an alternate route.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.