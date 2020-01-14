TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – A search is on for a suspect who ran from officers after a high-speed chase in rural Tuolumne County over the weekend.

The incident happened later Saturday night when a Tuolumne County deputy spotted a vehicle that had its license plate obscured make an unsafe turn near Tuolumne and Cherokee roads. Deputies tried to pull the suspect over, but he took off.

What followed was a chase that, at times, reached speeds of over 100 mph and spanned 20 miles.

Deputies say the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jamestown resident Sean Foster, eventually stopped on Chicken Ranch Road near Sonora. But instead of giving up, he ran from the vehicle.

Foster remains on the run. Authorities note that he has an outstanding felony warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone who sees Foster is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (209) 533-5815.