



YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The owner of a popular Chinese food delivery business in Yolo County will pay a more than $100,000 fine after operating without a permit and selling unsafe food, the district attorney’s office said Monday.

The DA’s office said Xin Jiang, the owner of Anna’s Kitchen, operated through WeChat and marketed primarily to Chinese foreign exchange students at UC Davis. After receiving multiple complaints from UC Davis students that reported getting sick from Anna’s Kitchen food, the health department launched an investigation into Jiang.

Investigators learned Jiang did not have a permit to operate a food facility in Yolo County. Additionally, they said he “repeatedly delivered hundreds of meals that had not been kept properly hot or cold for extended periods of time, increasing the likelihood of food-borne illness.”

The DA’s office said Jiang has ceased Anna’s Kitchen operations and admitted wrongdoing. He will pay $106,997 as part of the settlement.

Any customers who had outstanding “VIP Card” balances can get a cash refund or restaurant credit at Hunan Bar & Restaurant on D Street in Davis.