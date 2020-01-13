SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thom Yorke has a date with Sacramento.

The lead singer of Radiohead will be bringing his side project, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, to the Memorial Auditorium on April 16.

The last two Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes US dates just announced at @AZFedTheatre Phoenix, AZ and @memorialauditorium Sacramento, CA. Go to the waste schedule for the full list of dates https://t.co/yLjgVwbmvY@nigelgod @tarikbarri @deadskinboy pic.twitter.com/k1N8gaB8Uq — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) January 13, 2020

Yorke will be spending plenty of time in California come April, as the Sacramento date is sandwiched between his consecutive Saturday billings down south at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale Jan. 17.