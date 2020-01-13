FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says a member of their department died in a crash on Sunday.

No details about the employee, including in what capacity they worked for the department, have been released.

While the sheriff’s office has not released any details about the crash, according to California Highway Patrol there was a deadly accident involving a motorcycle near W. Mathews Road and Michael Canlis Boulevard on Sunday – right in front of the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office building.

CHP says, a little after 6 p.m., a pickup truck driver that was stopped along the shoulder suddenly did a U-turn right in front of a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was then struck and ejected.

The motorcycle rider, only identified as a 32-year-old man at this point, was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says they will release more details once all family of the employee have been notified.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.