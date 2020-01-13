SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An unusual new restaurant may soon be landing in South Sacramento.
Developers have submitted plans for a new fish market-style eatery that features the fuselage of a 747 jumbo jet sticking out the front of the building.
It would be on Freeport Boulevard across the street from Executive Airport.
Swipe through renderings of the proposed restaurant below:
The property is being built by the owners of Sacramento Valley Ambulance, which is also planning on moving their headquarters there.