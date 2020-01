SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver has been detained after crashing into a Sacramento 7-Eleven store early Monday morning, officers say.

According to Sacramento police, it happened after 2 a.m. at the convenience store on Northgate Boulevard.

Officers say the business sustained minor damage.

No injuries appear to have been reported.

The driver and a passenger were detained shortly after the crash. Police say they are looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a role.