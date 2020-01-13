



LODI (CBS13) – The Lodi Unified School District says they’re looking into a video that appears to show a school bus getting dangerously close to a railroad crossing.

Exactly when and where the incident happened is unclear, but the video – which was posted on social media on Monday – clearly shows a school bus belonging to Lodi Unified stopped under a railroad crossing arm just as a train goes by.

In a statement released early Monday afternoon, Lodi Unified acknowledged the video and said they are investigating.

“We understand and appreciate the concerns that have been voiced regarding this video. Safety remains our foremost priority in the District,” Lodi Unified officials wrote. “We take all safety matters seriously and we want to assure you that this incident is being fully investigated by the District.”

Lodi Unified officials noted that there was one student on the bus at the time of the incident.