STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in Stockton on Sunday morning.

The Stockton Police Department said the incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of East Hammer Lane.

Police said the woman, 22, parked her car when the suspect entered from the passenger side and pointed a gun at her. The suspect took the victim’s property and fled the scene in a white sedan.

No suspect description was released other than the individual was a black male adult wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.