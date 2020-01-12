STOCKTON (CBS13) — A homicide in Stockton on Saturday night ended with a police chase and an arrest, authorities said.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said deputies received reports of a disturbance and gunshots just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Eight and Bieghle streets.

An unresponsive man, later identified as Dustin Burt, 38, was located and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers with the Stockton Police Department later located a vehicle believed to be involved with the incident and attempted to pull it over.

A brief pursuit began and ended near River Drive and Ryde Avenue.

The suspect, Noe Serrano, 29, was arrested by Stockton PD and turned over to the sheriff’s office. He was booked in the county jail for homicide-related charges.