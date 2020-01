SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A suspected DUI driver was arrested after a rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday.

The crash happened just after 11:15 a.m. on the US-50 near Echo Summit, the California Highway Patrol said.

Only one vehicle was involved and the driver suffered minor injuries. Authorities said the driver was ultimately arrested on suspicion of a DUI.

The crash caused traffic to back up in both directions.