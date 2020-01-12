LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was arrested for a DUI after crashing and being found driving on a rim in Lake County, authorities said.

The Lakeport Police Department said Martin Diazbarajas Jr., of Sacramento, was spotted Sunday just before 1 a.m. driving a vehicle with major front end damage and no front right tire eastbound on Eleventh Street.

Officers pulled Diazbarajas Jr. over on Pool Street. The driver told police he had just crashed the car prior to taking the Eleventh Street exit from Highway 29.

Diazbarajas Jr. said he was aware of his front tire missing but believed he would make it home driving on the rim.

The driver agreed to a breathalyzer test and his results showed blood alcohol content level of .082. Diazbarajas Jr. was arrested and booked into the Lake County jail for a DUI.