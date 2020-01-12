PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — An 11-year-old boy that went missing Saturday morning in Placerville has been found dead, police said.

The Placerville Police Department said the body of Roman Lopez was located Saturday under suspicious circumstances and an investigation into the child’s death is underway.

Lopez was last seen at his home Saturday morning at 2892 Coloma St., authorities said.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information relevant to the incident is asked to contact Det. Luke Gadow at 530-642-5210.