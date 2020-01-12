ARDEN (CBS13) — Here are the latest updates for the SMUD outage in Arden:

9:53 p.m.

SMUD has confirmed the cause of the outage was a crash. A vehicle collided with a power pole near Arden Way and Watt Avenue at around 9:15 p.m.

Vehicle into a SMUD power pole on Arden just west of Watt the cause of outage in that area. @SMUDUpdates troubleshooters working to get customers restored safely and quickly as possible. https://t.co/R7TLtSGpix for updates. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 13, 2020

9:50 p.m.

Over 10,000 people are now affected according to SMUD’s outage map on their website. The estimated time of restoration has been pushed to 11:10 p.m.

9:39 p.m.

A SMUD outage in the Arden area has over 6,000 people without power Sunday night.

The cause of the outage is currently under investigation.

SMUD said power is expected to be restored by 10:50 p.m.

Follow CBS13 for more updates.