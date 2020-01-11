STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in the leg during an argument in Stockton on early Saturday morning.

The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened at around 4:15 a.m. in the area of East Hazelton Avenue and South Stanislaus Street.

The victim and suspect were in the middle of an argument when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg before leaving the scene, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect description was released by the department other than the suspect is a Hispanic male adult.

Anyone with information relevant to the shooting is encouraged to contact Stockton PD.