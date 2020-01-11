



— A homicide investigation is underway in South Sacramento on Saturday after one person died from a gunshot wound.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a person shot just at around 10:45 a.m. in the on the 8800 block of Ardith Way.

Responding deputies located a victim in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. Officials later declared the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives have since taken over the investigation and said they believe this was a targeted shooting. As of now, there has been no suspect information released.

The identity of the deceased has also not yet been released.

More details to follow.