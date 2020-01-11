Grand Opening Event
Saturday, January 11
1-3 PM
theCoderSchool Folsom
98 Clarksville Rd.
Folsom
COST: Free to attend
7th Annual Mira Loma Science Olympiad Invitational
Mira Loma High School
4000 Edison Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95821
Registration opens — 7:00 a.m.
Events start — 8:10 a.m. (no opening ceremonies)
Awards Ceremony — 4:45 p.m.
https://www.sanjuan.edu/Domain/3878
Vikings vs 49ers
Saturday, January 11th at 1:35pm
Cowboy’s Honor Ride for Deputy Brian Ishmael
Auburn Fairgrounds (Main Parking Lot)
209 Fairgate Rd., Auburn
8:00 – 10:00 a.m. Arrive, Park, & Check In.
All Participants must Check In and receive event wrist band.
11:00 am Saddle and tack up your horses.
11:40 a.m. All participants start to assemble for Invocation.
12:00 p.m. Invocation and basic directions for ride.
https://www.facebook.com/events/464548464200973/
Sacramento Synchronized Swim Team
http://www.sacsynchroswimteam.com
Community Basketball Court
2801 Jefferson Blvd. #5317, West Sacramento
Saturday, January 11 – Ribbon Cutting at 9 a.m.
Hour-long Jr. Kings Clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Mini Toy Expo
Doubletree Hilton, 2001 Point W Way (across from Arden Mall)
Saturday Jan 11th (10am-3pm)
$5 admission for 9am Early Bird
More info at: http://www.ToyFusion.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/454755942108914/
Day of Sharing
BodyTribe Fitness
1106 N D St, # 7, Sacramento, California 95811
Saturday, January 11th — 11 AM – 1 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/549501735597748/’
Andis Wines, New Event Space
11000 Shenandoah Road, Plymouth
Ribbon Cutting
January 12th at NOON
Open to the Public
Crab Feed details may be found here – https://www.andiswines.com/CrabFeed
5:30 PM to 9:00 PM Sat, Feb 15, 2020
Venue: Andis Wines’ NEW Event Venue, 11000 Shenandoah Road, Plymouth CA 95669
Contact: Shannon 209-245-6177, shannon@andiswines.com
