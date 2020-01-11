Grand Opening Event

Saturday, January 11

1-3 PM

theCoderSchool Folsom

98 Clarksville Rd.

Folsom

COST: Free to attend

7th Annual Mira Loma Science Olympiad Invitational

Mira Loma High School

4000 Edison Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95821

Registration opens — 7:00 a.m.

Events start — 8:10 a.m. (no opening ceremonies)

Awards Ceremony — 4:45 p.m.

https://www.sanjuan.edu/Domain/3878

Vikings vs 49ers

Saturday, January 11th at 1:35pm

Cowboy’s Honor Ride for Deputy Brian Ishmael

Auburn Fairgrounds (Main Parking Lot)

209 Fairgate Rd., Auburn

8:00 – 10:00 a.m. Arrive, Park, & Check In.

All Participants must Check In and receive event wrist band.

11:00 am Saddle and tack up your horses.

11:40 a.m. All participants start to assemble for Invocation.

12:00 p.m. Invocation and basic directions for ride.

https://www.facebook.com/events/464548464200973/

Sacramento Synchronized Swim Team

http://www.sacsynchroswimteam.com

Community Basketball Court

2801 Jefferson Blvd. #5317, West Sacramento

Saturday, January 11 – Ribbon Cutting at 9 a.m.

Hour-long Jr. Kings Clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Mini Toy Expo

Doubletree Hilton, 2001 Point W Way (across from Arden Mall)

Saturday Jan 11th (10am-3pm)

$5 admission for 9am Early Bird

More info at: http://www.ToyFusion.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/454755942108914/

Day of Sharing

BodyTribe Fitness

1106 N D St, # 7, Sacramento, California 95811

Saturday, January 11th — 11 AM – 1 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/549501735597748/’

Andis Wines, New Event Space

11000 Shenandoah Road, Plymouth

Ribbon Cutting

January 12th at NOON

Open to the Public

Crab Feed details may be found here – https://www.andiswines.com/CrabFeed

5:30 PM to 9:00 PM Sat, Feb 15, 2020

Venue: Andis Wines’ NEW Event Venue, 11000 Shenandoah Road, Plymouth CA 95669

Contact: Shannon 209-245-6177, shannon@andiswines.com

