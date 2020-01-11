BLUE CANYON (CBS13) — A rollover crash in Placer County has officials calling for drivers to slow down as incoming weather is making for dangerous driving conditions.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on Interstate 80 just west of Blue Canyon

accident 1 - Calfire NEU (credit: Cal Fire NEU)

accident 2 - Calfire NEU (credit: Cal Fire NEU)

I-80 rollover ax. (credit: CHP Gold Run)

Cal Fire NEU said the occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Officials said that heavy traffic delays are to be expected in the area this weekend as snow and low clouds are making for rapidly changing traffic conditions.