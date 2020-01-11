OROVILLE (CBS13) — A man on probation was arrested in Oroville after being found with cash, cocaine and heroin in the driveway of a vacant house.

The Oroville Police Department said officers responded at around 9 a.m. to a report of trespassing on the 1500 block of 4th Avenue.

Joseph Duran Quintana, 39, of Morgan Hills, was located sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a vacant house. Officers performed a search of his vehicle after determining Quintana was on active probation for resisting an executive officer with the use of threats or violence.

Quintana was found to be in possession of numerous bags of suspected cocaine and heroin. Nearly $1,000 in cash was found, in addition to a dagger. Authorities said the items were indicative of narcotics sales.

Officers booked Quintana into the Butte County Jail on several charges. He is being held without bail.