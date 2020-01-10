PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — One woman suffered major injuries following a rollover crash on the highway in Placer County.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Friday on southbound Highway 49 near Fresh Air Lane.

Two vehicles were involved, but authorities said the unnamed woman was the only person that was injured and taken to the hospital.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. Traffic was delayed in the area for about an hour.

No further details have been released at this time.