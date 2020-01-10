



Looking to explore the top plant nurseries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top plant nurseries in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for plant nurseries.

Looking to visit the latest popular spots? Now’s a good time, since consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses tends to increase in January in the Stockton area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM and marketing automation for small businesses. Total affected businesses at Stockton-area retail and wholesale businesses last year rose by 21% in January over the month before.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Port Stockton Nursery

Photo: charleen b./Yelp

First on the list is Port Stockton Nursery. Located at 2910 E. Main St. in Fair Oaks, the plant nursery is the highest-rated plant nursery in Stockton, boasting five stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lockhart Seeds

Photo: bob a./Yelp

Next up is Waterloo’s Lockhart Seeds, situated at 3 N. Wilson Way. With five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, the plant nursery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. In Season Market and Nursery

Photo: graham w./Yelp

Oak Park’s In Season Market and Nursery, located at 215 E. Alpine Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the organic store, plant nursery and health market 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.