PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A Roseville man accused of giving a false name during a traffic stop was found to be in possession of a gun, stolen credit cards and multiple ID’s belonging to other people.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies observed a vehicle speeding Wednesday morning on Foothills Boulevard near W Sunset Boulevard. Deputies pulled the vehicle over on Highway 65 near the Pleasant Grove offramp.

Authorities said the driver, later identified as Brent Gonzales, 41, of Roseville, initially gave them a false name. Gonzales was found to be post release community supervision out of Yuba County and cannot be in possession of firearms or ammunition.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle uncovered a pistol and pistol magazine with live rounds and loose ammo. Credit cards, gift cards, identification documents and false checks were also located.

Deputies booked Gonzales into the Placer County Jail on charges of identity theft, impersonation and several firearms-related charges. His bail is set at $275,000.