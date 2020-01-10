



PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Thieves smashed display cases at a San Francisco Bay Area Bloomingdale’s and got away with $83,000 worth of jewelry, police said Thursday.

The masked crooks used rocks to break the glass doors of the store at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, then smashed the cases and fled with jewelry and watches, police said.

News Release: Police seek help identifying overnight Bloomingdale’s burglars https://t.co/Y1mJixDl9m pic.twitter.com/596VH0q5HV — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) January 9, 2020

“These burglars wasted no time in getting in there,” police spokeswoman Janine De La Vega told SFGate. “They actually committed this burglary in a minute and 20 seconds.”

Police released video of the theft and said they were looking for two thieves and a getaway driver who fled in a 1990s white four-door BMW 3 series.

The same store was burglarized in 2015 when thieves drove a stolen sport utility vehicle through the glass doors and stole $125,000 worth of jewelry.

Three suspects were later arrested.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.