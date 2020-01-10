MANTECA (CBS13) — Manteca police arrested two men in connection with a carjacking that happened on Thursday night.

The Manteca Police Department said officers responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to reports of a carjacking at 224 Park Ave.

Police located the victim who had swelling and bruising on the side of his face. The victim told the officers that he was sitting in his vehicle, described as gold-colored four-door Land Rover, when two men approached and circled the car.

Authorities said the suspects — identified as Emilio Garza, 21, and River Artery, walked up tot he driver’s side window and asked the victim to buy alcohol for them. When the victim declined, one of the suspects punched him in the face. Both suspects then pulled the victim out of the vehicle and began attacking.

After the attack, the suspects got into the victim’s car and drove off. Manteca police said they later located the stolen car later on near 1251 E. Yosemite Ave just after midnight.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and arrested both occupants who matched the victim’s suspect description.